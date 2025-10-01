TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co Buys 4,210 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 483.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.0% of TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.
Broadcom Stock Performance
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $329.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.77. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
