Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $422.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $423.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.12. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.