Trimble Inc. $TRMB Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,288,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,988,450,000 after acquiring an additional 582,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 26.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,978,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,113,000 after buying an additional 1,445,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Trimble by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,840,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $252,132,000 after buying an additional 339,750 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 7.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,644,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $237,884,000 after purchasing an additional 267,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 19.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,084,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,526,000 after buying an additional 510,509 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 115,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $9,590,140.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,427.57. This represents a 50.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $50,187.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,999.69. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,357 shares of company stock worth $19,181,521 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TRMB. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Trimble Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of TRMB opened at $81.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average is $73.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.66. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%.The company had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

