Twilio Inc. $TWLO Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 118.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $100.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 834.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.59. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $151.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Twilio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.22.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $191,433.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 146,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,468,935.04. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $1,591,430.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 246,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,912,181.16. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,028. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

