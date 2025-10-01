U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Acquired by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,962,742,000 after buying an additional 2,393,383 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 19,907,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,268,000 after buying an additional 422,050 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 14,889,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,614,000 after buying an additional 513,875 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,679,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,312,000 after buying an additional 104,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,012,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,953,000 after buying an additional 1,045,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.26.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.45. The company has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.85%.

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

