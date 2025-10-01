UBS Group AG $UBS Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,831 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,449,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,037,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,475 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 74,893,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,293,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,149 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,586,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,163,000 after buying an additional 4,207,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 88.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,654,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,354,000 after buying an additional 17,676,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 35,428,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,976,000 after buying an additional 449,013 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group stock opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $131.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.21%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

