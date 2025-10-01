Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 71.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $595.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $605.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.20.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.3%

ULTA stock opened at $546.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $554.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.27.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total transaction of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. This represents a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

