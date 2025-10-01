United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 45.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 7,225.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 360,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after purchasing an additional 355,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in United Airlines by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 564,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,966,000 after purchasing an additional 44,414 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barney Harford sold 15,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,424,544.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,670. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 29,953 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $2,923,113.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,954.64. This represents a 39.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.82.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.93.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

