United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAL. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 44.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Down 2.2%

UAL opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%.The business had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $2,217,094.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 283,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,385,601. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barney Harford sold 15,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,424,544.69. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,012,670. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,318. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Airlines from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Airlines from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.