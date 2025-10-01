V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 11 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in NVR by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,783.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $8,042.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.95. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6,562.85 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8,070.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7,528.38.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $104.89 by $3.65. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%.NVR’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $120.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total value of $981,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 386 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,208.08. The trade was a 24.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,800. This represents a 74.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 975 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,360 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

