V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invitation Home $INVH

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Invitation Home by 1,019.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,152,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603,077 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Home during the first quarter worth about $148,870,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Invitation Home by 4,762.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,656,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Invitation Home by 24.6% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,456,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in Invitation Home by 301.7% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,479,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,095 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Home Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $681.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.01 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is 131.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

