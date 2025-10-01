V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 433.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,816,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,211,000 after buying an additional 1,475,767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 25.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,066,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,897 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 531.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,191,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,813 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $62,470,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 18,398.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 447,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,993,000 after purchasing an additional 445,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $139.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.07%.The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,520,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,371.98. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.78.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

