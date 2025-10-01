V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 433.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,816,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,211,000 after buying an additional 1,475,767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 25.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,066,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,897 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 531.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,191,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,813 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $62,470,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 18,398.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 447,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,993,000 after purchasing an additional 445,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $139.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.
Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics
In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,520,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,371.98. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
STLD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.78.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Dynamics
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.