V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 2,201 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,629,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,868,000 after purchasing an additional 201,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,178.62. This represents a 22.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.40 and a beta of 1.07. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12 month low of $23.98 and a 12 month high of $33.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

