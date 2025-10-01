V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 555 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 285.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in CMS Energy by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $147,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,810.32. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $158,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,865.12. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Read Our Latest Report on CMS

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of CMS stock opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy Corporation has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $76.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.