V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,080 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 492.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HPQ

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.