V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the first quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Baird R W cut Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $190.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $191.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $365,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,765. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $375,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,500. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,186 shares of company stock valued at $9,647,471. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

