V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $603,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $106,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,410,000 after buying an additional 750,575 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,115,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after buying an additional 688,863 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,743,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,521,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Wall Street Zen raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price objective on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $110.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.44.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.67 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.08 and a one year high of $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Read acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,981.35. This trade represents a 36.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney acquired 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,274.42. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

