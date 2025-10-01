V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $617,000 Stake in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Western Digital by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 897,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,289,000 after acquiring an additional 217,574 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $35,406,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 144,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Western Digital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 89,244 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,051,930.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 135,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,121,547.78. This trade represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $28,557.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,682.50. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,730 shares of company stock worth $3,921,594. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.47.

Western Digital Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $120.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.69. Western Digital Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $122.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.62.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

