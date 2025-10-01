V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP opened at $498.69 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $492.25 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.42.

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $636.36.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

