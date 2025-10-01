V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Position in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1,864.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hologic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after acquiring an additional 25,822 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Hologic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 51,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Hologic by 15.9% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 52,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $9,265,835.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,234,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,682,769.28. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average of $62.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.