V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,015 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

