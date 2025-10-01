V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 203 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $96,723,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 588.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,678,000 after buying an additional 1,687,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,106,823,000 after buying an additional 1,565,459 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,092,000 after buying an additional 1,552,985 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $62.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 92.07%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

