V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 47 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 146.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 306.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $920.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $833.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $712.47. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $954.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The firm had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (up from $785.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $865.82.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Carintia Martinez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 878 shares in the company, valued at $790,200. This represents a 61.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.34, for a total value of $2,443,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,939 shares in the company, valued at $33,338,265.26. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,702 shares of company stock valued at $51,094,820. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

