V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 612 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.7% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 14,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 80.0% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $138.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Genuine Parts Company has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.89 and its 200 day moving average is $126.52.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

In other Genuine Parts news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $732,450.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,589.44. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

