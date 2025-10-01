Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $170.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $178.43.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

