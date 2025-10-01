Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,174,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,717,000 after buying an additional 176,559 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,152,000 after buying an additional 317,301 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,389,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,911,000 after buying an additional 101,988 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,309,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 798,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,680,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

VBR stock opened at $208.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.77 and its 200 day moving average is $194.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

