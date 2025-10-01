Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Position Raised by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1,240.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,760,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,418,990,000 after purchasing an additional 315,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,499,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,884,000 after purchasing an additional 532,269 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,203,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,372,000 after buying an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,992,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,754,000 after buying an additional 689,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,341,000 after buying an additional 225,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $298.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.68. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.30 and a 12-month high of $299.95. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $48,676.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,771. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $205,646.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,969.24. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,063 shares of company stock worth $302,955. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $329.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.67.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

