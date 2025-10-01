Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,310 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 52.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after acquiring an additional 131,600 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 51.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 97,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

