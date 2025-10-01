Visa Inc. $V Holdings Lessened by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.7% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $3,518,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,452,949,000 after buying an additional 1,677,088 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Visa by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,979,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,847,953,000 after buying an additional 1,651,954 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $373,240,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,277,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,003,569,000 after buying an additional 955,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.
In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa stock opened at $341.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.51. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
