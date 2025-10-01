Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Visa by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 455,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $159,523,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,277,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,003,569,000 after purchasing an additional 955,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.3%

Visa stock opened at $341.34 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.51. The company has a market capitalization of $625.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

