Visa Inc. $V Stake Decreased by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.5% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of V opened at $341.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $625.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.24 and a 1 year high of $375.51.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
