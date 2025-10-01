Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 37.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Waste Connections by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 331,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,841,000 after buying an additional 30,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $175.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.89, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.62. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.36 and a 12 month high of $201.66.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Connections from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

