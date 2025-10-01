WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Holdings Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $2,703,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 50.9% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total transaction of $3,875,550.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 274,969 shares in the company, valued at $30,447,317.37. This trade represents a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total transaction of $1,023,533.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,399.84. This represents a 14.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $114.56 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.94 and a 12 month high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.39%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.