Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on XEL. UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho set a $83.00 target price on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $84.00 price target on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.7%

XEL opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $62.12 and a one year high of $80.96. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.68.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

