Zillow Group, Inc. $Z Holdings Lifted by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 46.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of Z opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $93.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.35, a P/E/G ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jun Choo sold 45,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $3,894,949.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 117,098 shares in the company, valued at $9,977,920.58. This represents a 28.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard N. Barton sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $16,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 843,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,608,620.16. This represents a 19.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 657,087 shares of company stock worth $56,286,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

