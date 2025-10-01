Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,452.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,656.95. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $98.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.73 and its 200-day moving average is $98.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $114.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Redburn Partners set a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.16.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

