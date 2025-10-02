12,924 Shares in Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 17.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 23.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CORZ shares. Barclays downgraded Core Scientific to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Arete Research raised Core Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core Scientific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Shares of CORZ opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 6.59. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

