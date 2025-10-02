162 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $205.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.06.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $152.18 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.15 and a one year high of $269.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.16. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

