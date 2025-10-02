2,000 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ACI. Zacks Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.9%

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.59%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

