2,713 Shares in Textron Inc. $TXT Acquired by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 6,952.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 217,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 214,816 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Textron by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Textron by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,216.88. This trade represents a 43.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Up 1.0%

Textron stock opened at $85.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $91.30.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TXT

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.