2,789 Shares in Bunge Global SA $BG Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 163.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global by 588.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 197.1% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Bunge Global stock opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $99.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Bunge Global

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Mahoney bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.73 per share, for a total transaction of $408,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,513.72. The trade was a 231.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

