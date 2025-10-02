5,244 Shares in Bio-Techne Corp $TECH Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECH. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3,534.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 105,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 102,345 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 17.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Citigroup raised Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.42.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 7.7%

TECH opened at $59.92 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Corp has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $80.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.02%.The business had revenue of $316.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

