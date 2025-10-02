9 Shares in NVR, Inc. $NVR Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in NVR by 6.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,783.33.

NVR stock opened at $8,042.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 2.97. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6,562.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8,073.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7,531.92.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $120.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total transaction of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,183. This represents a 72.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total transaction of $981,285.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,208.08. This represents a 24.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,360. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

