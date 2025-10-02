Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. $ADX Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 325.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 48,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,832 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 787,512 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 90,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,330 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 28th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

