Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 20,099 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,099 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.9% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 64,038 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $333.39 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.48 and a 200-day moving average of $255.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Argus increased their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.