Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $128,072.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,918.67. The trade was a 16.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,477 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $3,372,645.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,043.38. This represents a 36.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,713 shares of company stock worth $7,702,094. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE ATGE opened at $150.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $155.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.35.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $457.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.93 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

