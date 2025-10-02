Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Bought by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307,345 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,302,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,593,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,811 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,783,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,901 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,034,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,285 shares of company stock worth $50,994,787. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Westpark Capital increased their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.10.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $244.90 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

