Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.4% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after buying an additional 605,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,842,622 shares of company stock worth $4,731,205,179 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5%

Amazon.com stock opened at $220.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.99 and a 200-day moving average of $210.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

