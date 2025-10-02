American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR Position Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHR. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 4,208.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 41,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Healthcare REIT news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $161,276.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,699. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

AHR stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.49 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -454.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

