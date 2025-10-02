Ameris Bancorp $ABCB Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,392 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.22. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

